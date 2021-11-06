Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.56 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.28.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $440.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

