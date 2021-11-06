Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

