Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 8321903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

