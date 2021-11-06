Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 8321903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.
In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.55.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
