Aurora One Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $2.62 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00414067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

