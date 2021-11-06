Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

In other news, insider Shayne Elliott 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

