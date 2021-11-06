AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

