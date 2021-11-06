Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $70,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

