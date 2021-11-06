Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

