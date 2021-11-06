Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen Sells 8,300 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,617,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

