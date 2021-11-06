AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 363,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVRO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVROBIO stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

