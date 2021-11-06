AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 363,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVRO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
