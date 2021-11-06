aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $153,332.24 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. aWSB has a market cap of $153,332.24 and $27,104.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.08 or 0.00041196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

