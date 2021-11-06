Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 1,491,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axonics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Axonics worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.