Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 1,491,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81.
In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.