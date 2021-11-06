Azuki Trading Down 26.3% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $761,901.46 and approximately $114,151.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

