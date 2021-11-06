B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000 in the last 90 days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

