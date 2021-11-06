B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

