B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

