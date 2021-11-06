B. Riley Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $68.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

