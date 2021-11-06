B. Riley Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

