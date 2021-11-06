B. Riley Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $96.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

