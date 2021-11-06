B. Riley Raises Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $31.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of INVE opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Identiv has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $3,229,352. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Identiv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $680,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

