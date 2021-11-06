B. Riley Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.49 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.