Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives $4.24 Average PT from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCKIF shares. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $$4.28 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

