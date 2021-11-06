Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.21.
Baidu stock opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.