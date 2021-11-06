Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.21.

Baidu stock opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

