Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 16,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 154,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $15.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

