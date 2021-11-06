Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GrowGeneration worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 198.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 68.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.