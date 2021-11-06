Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $10.37 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 8,629.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

