Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $11.69 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 280,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

AL stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.