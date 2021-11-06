Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

Banc of California stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

