Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1041873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 336,065 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

