BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) versus Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Head-To-Head Survey

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.76 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.15 $5.39 million N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Point Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 17.35% 11.80% 0.88% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

