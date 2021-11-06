Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

