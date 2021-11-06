Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $141,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

