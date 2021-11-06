Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Southern Copper worth $130,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.