Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $149,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.82 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

