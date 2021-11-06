Bank of America Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $250.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.42.

NYSE MCK opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

