Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Electromed were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

