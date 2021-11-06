Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,691 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.64 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

