Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 411,859 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

