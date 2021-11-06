Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $392,000 Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $298.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

