BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

