Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.