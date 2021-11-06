Barclays Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $20.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 9,913,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

