Barclays Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

