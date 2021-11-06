Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

