Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

