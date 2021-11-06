Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Trading Down 8.7%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.78. Approximately 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

