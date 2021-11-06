Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $56.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BASFY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

