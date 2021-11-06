Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.19. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

BHC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,469. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

