Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,804 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,554,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.