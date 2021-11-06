BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $173.89

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.89 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 665,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.89. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

